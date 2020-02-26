Fall River police seek help in search for 15-year-old girl

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Fall River police are turning to the public for help locating a missing 15-year-old girl.

Rachaell Redgate was last seen Feb. 10 and may have fled from Wayland to Fall River.

She is described as being 5 feet, 1 inch tall, weighing 110 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fall River police t 508-676-8511.

