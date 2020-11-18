Fall River police seek help in search for 4 missing teenage girls

Pictured from left to right: Yamia Berube, Jasmine Lajoie, Nicole Catala-Cruz, Marie Kate Muniz (Fall River Police Department)

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Fall River are turning to the public for help tracking down four missing teenage girls, officials announced Wednesday.

Yamia Berube, 15, Jasmine Lajoie, 17, Nicole Catala-Cruz, 15, and Marie Kate Muniz, 16, were all reported missing from the Fall River Deaconess Home on Nov. 11, according to the Fall River Police Department.

The girls are believed to be staying together at an unknown location, police said. They have ties to Fall River, Dartmouth, New Bedford, and Attleboro.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to contact Fall River police at 508-324-2796.

