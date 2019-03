FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Fall River police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man who they say is in need of medical attention.

Jose Colon, 35, was last seen Monday wearing a green sweatshirt, jeans, and sneakers.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Fall River police at 508-676-8511.

