FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Fall River are turning to the public for help tracking down a missing man.

Jordan D’Amaral, 28, was last seen leaving work in a gray Nissan Altima around 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the Fall River Police Department.

D’Amaral left a note saying that he would return to work in 10 minutes but he has not been seen or heard from since, police added.

“There is heightened concern for D’Amaral’s welfare due to health issues,” the department said in a news release.

D’Amaral is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall and about 175 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the Fall River Police Department’s Major Crimes Division at 508-324-2796.

