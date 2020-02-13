Fall River police seek help in search for missing teenage girl

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Fall River are turning to the public for help finding a missing 17-year-old girl.

Elaina Quinn was last seen fleeing from the Lincoln Avenue area according to police and may be headed to Hyannis.

Quinn is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall weighing about 140 pounds with brown eyes and dark hair.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact police at 508-676-8511 or the Fall River Major Crimes Division Detectives at 508-324-2796. Those wishing to speak anonymously may do so on the TIPS line at 508-672-8477.

