FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Fall River are turning to the public for help tracking down a missing woman who has not been seen for more than two years, authorities announced Wednesday.

Stephanie Huff, 39, was reported missing by her husband on Oct. 19, 2021, and she has not been seen by family since January 2020, according to the Fall River Department.

Investigators say Huff last communicated with her husband via Facebook Messenger on Nov. 3, 2021, and she spoke with friends seven days later.

Huff has been listed in state and federal law enforcement databases as an endangered person due to a medical condition.

She is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall, between 190-210 pounds, with brown eyes and a tattoo of flowers on her right shoulder.

Anyone with information on Huff’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Fall River Police Department Major Crimes Division at 508-676-8511.

