Fall River police seek help in search for woman missing since March

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Fall River are turning to the public for help locating a 29-year-old woman who has been missing for three months.

Lisa Hazard has not been seen or heard from by family or friends since March 5, according to the Fall River Police Department.

She reportedly told her family that she was leaving but did not specify where she was going.

Police say Hazard is known to frequent New Bedford and Taunton. Her family lives in Fall River.

Hazard is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall, with brown hair, brown eyes, a slim build, and a medium complexion.

She was last seen wearing black sweat pants and brown boots.

Anyone who has seen Hazard or has information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Fall River Major Crimes Division Detective Sarah Reis at 508-324-2796.

