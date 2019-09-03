Fall River police seek public help identifying cars in 2 hit-and-run crashes

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) -

Fall River police are looking for the public’s help in identifying vehicles in two hit and run crashes last week.

A 24-year-old man was allegedly struck by a black sedan on Aug. 26 while crossing Brayton Street near McDonalds, police said. The man suffered serious head trauma and the car allegedly stopped before fleeing the scene, police said.

A 55-year-old man was allegedly struck by a green van on Aug. 30 at 8 p.m. while he was walking in the 400 block of South Main Street, police said. The man was seriously injured and the van allegedly fled north on South Main Street.

Anyone with information on is asked to contact Fall River Police Department at 508-676-8511, Detective Dwaine Cabeceiras of the Major Crimes Division at 508-324-2796 or anonymously on the TIPS line at 508-672-8477 which offers cash rewards for TIPS.

