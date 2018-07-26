Fall River police seek public’s help locating ‘missing and endangered’ woman

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Fall River police are asking for the public’s help to find a woman they say is “missing and endangered.”

Leslie C. Medeiros, 51, was last seen Thursday at 12 p.m. when she walked out of her apartment building, telling management that she was suicidal, according to a press release issued Thursday by the Fall River Police Department.

Medeiros is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is urged to call Fall River police at 508-324-2796.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)