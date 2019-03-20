FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Fall River police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man accused of robbing a bank Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responding to Bay Coast Bank on Robeson Street around 2:15 p.m. to investigate a report of an unarmed robbery learned that a man had entered the bank with a covered face and sunglasses, walked up to a teller window, and held up a note demanding money.

The teller gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of cash before police say he fled the bank.

The suspect is described as a white man between the ages of 25 and 30 with a medium build, standing about 5 feet, 8 inches tall.

He was last seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, dark sunglasses, and gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fall River Police Det. Lawrence D. Ferreira at 508-676-8511.

