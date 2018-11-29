Fall River police warn residents after rash of vehicle break-ins

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Fall River police are warning residents after a rash of vehicle break-ins.

Police say the thieves are specifically targeting utility body vehicles and equipment trailers and are either prying or cutting locks to gain access to the equipment.

The break-ins have occurred in the south end of the city near the areas of Mount Hope Avenue, Crawford Street, and also in the Flint neighborhood, according to police.

Police believe the same suspect is involved in these crimes and there may be a vehicle involved with the crimes.

The suspects are targeting construction equipment and landscaping equipment, police say.

Police are reminding people to keep an inventory of tools or equipment stored in a trailer or shed and to take pictures of the items with a smart phone and have the serial numbers on hand.

Anyone with information is urged to call Fall River police at 508-324-2796 or the anonymous tip line at 508-672-8477.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)