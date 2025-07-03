The Archdiocese of Fall River has removed a priest after an investigation found allegations of sexual misconduct were credible.

Father Jay Mello is accused of sexually abusing a 28-year-old man in 2011.

A lawyer for the man said he reported the abuse to the diocese by church leaders didn’t take action.

The archdiocese said previous allegations were also reviewed as part of their investigation.

