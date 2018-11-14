FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Fall River residents are pushing for a recall election to remove embattled Mayor Jasiel Correia from office.

The campaign called “Fall River Recall” has collected more than 2,500 signatures in favor of the recall.

The petition needs approval from the city’s Board of Elections before any action is taken.

This comes about a month after the 26-year-old mayor was charged with misusing investor funds for his personal benefit and about a week after the City Council requested Correia resign.

