FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Fall River residents say they want justice for a child who police say died from neglect last year.

David Almond, 14, had been living with severe autism and died after being found severely malnourished in his father John Almond’s apartment last year. Officials said David died as a result of serious neglect and John Almond and his girlfriend Jaclyn Coleman have pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder and are being held without bail.

Fall River resident Michael Almeida, who organized the vigil, said he’s worked with children living with autism and he wanted accountability in David’s death.

“This is a tragedy that never should’ve happened … the community does still care and we did not forget, we’re going to fight for justice for David,” Almeida said. “I hope this changes things, I hope it brings some legislation that can help. As a community we also need to not be afraid to speak up, our kids need us when something is wrong.”

