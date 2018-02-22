FALL RIVER, MA (WHDH) - People in Fall River made their case for a new Durfee High School.

Students, along with city and school leaders, attended a meeting on the subject Wednesday.

Officials said there are leaking ceilings, rusted walls and other safety hazards at the high school.

The school also sustained major damage after a pipe burst last month.

Fall River residents will vote on the proposal for a new school next month.

Students said the project is a long time coming.

If the proposal is passed, the school would open by 2021.

