Fall River restaurant uses igloos to stay open during pandemic

A Fall River restaurant’s strategy of using igloos for winter dining has come in handy during the pandemic.

The Tipsy Toboggan started seating people in outdoor igloos last year, owner Karl Pelletier said.

“Our building is only so big and it’s our season, we have a huge fireplace inside, people want to be here, it’s rustic it’s warm and comforting,” Pelletier said.

But this season, the igloos are a crucial way to bring in business. The restaurant has seen more than 2,500 reservations, Pelletier said.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)