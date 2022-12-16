FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Fall River school bus got stuck in a sinkhole during the Friday morning commute.

The incident happened on New Boston Road around 9 a.m. Reports say that there was a water main break earlier in the morning.

Fall River Superintendent Maria Pontes told 12 News there were some students on the bus at the time. They were transferred to another bus and taken to school.

No injuries were reported.

