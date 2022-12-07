FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a shooting in Fall River overnight that left two men dead and two women injured, officials said.

Two men, including the suspected gunman, who apparently took his own life, died in the incident at a home on Bank Street, according to a tweet from the Bristol District Attorney’s Office.

The names of those who died in the shooting have not been released.

In the tweet, the DA’s Office said two women injured in the incident are being treated at an area hospital and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

7NEWS sources say a man shot his mother, father and sister and turned the gun on himself following an argument over living arrangements.

Officers could be seen going in and out of the home with flashlights early Wednesday morning.

A black tent was set up in the back yard.

No additional information was immediately available.

