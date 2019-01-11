Fall River stabbing suspect to face a judge

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 22-year-old Assonet man accused of repeatedly stabbing another man in Fall River last week will face a judge on Friday, officials said.

Patrick Theriault, who was arrested in Freetown on Thursday, is expected to be arraigned in Fall River District Court on charges including armed assault with intent to murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, according to Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III.

Theriault is accused of stabbing 37-year-old Jonathan Soares on Canal Street about 11:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Soares was rushed to St. Anne’s Hospital before being transferred to Rhode Island Hospital due to the severity of his injuries.

