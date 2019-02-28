Fall River superintendent announces snow delay by deadlifting heavy weight in dress shoes

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - When it comes to attendance, Fall River Superintendent Matthew Malone is not a guy students want to disappoint.

Malone, while hanging out in a weight room, took to social media Wednesday night to make a decision on whether Fall River Public Schools would have a delayed opening on Thursday due to the overnight snowstorm that swept across the state.

In a video shared on Twitter, Malone could be seen rocking a tie and dress shoes, standing in front of a barbell, and ready to pump out deadlifts.

“This is 315 pounds. If I deadlift this twice, we will have a two-hour delay tomorrow,” Malone said.

He then promptly bent down, grabbed the barbell, and banged out two repetitions without hesitation.

After slamming the weight down, Malone pointed at the camera and sternly said, “We’re going to have a two-hour delay tomorrow. I want you all in school. Be there.”

Check out Malone’s impressive form in the video below:

ATTN: Due to the projected timing of the coming storm ⛈ FRPS will have a two-hour delayed start Thursday Feb 28, 2019 This is still a day of school and we need students to be present 🤪NO morning pre-K or day care 🏋🏻‍♀️@massupt @MASCSchoolComm #mapoli pic.twitter.com/jTObFrkhF1 — Fall River Schools (@frpsinfo) February 27, 2019

