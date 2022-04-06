FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 17-year-old boy is facing a number of charges in connection with a string of offenses, according to state police.

While visiting the home of a family member Wednesday morning, officers saw the teen flee into the back of the apartment and hide in a closet, according to a release issued by the state police.

While taking him into custody, six of his friends, who were also in the home, tried to pull the officers off him. Police said the teens pushed and struck them.

Due to their age, the officers decided to wait for backup rather than use force against them and during that time, the 17-year-old boy fled to the attic Fall River Police Officers and Troopers from the State Police-Dartmouth Barracks responded to the apartment. The teenage suspect, meanwhile, had fled into the attic and barricaded the stairwell door.

Eventually, he was persuaded to leave the attic and was taken into custody without further incident.

He was booked on a warrant charging him with armed robbery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and assault and battery, stemming from an incident that occurred several days ago. He was also booked on the parole violation warrant, according to police. He allegedly violated conditions of his parole when he refused to stop for troopers trying to pull him over two weeks ago and led them on a pursuit; he previously had been paroled from larceny of a firearm conviction.

One boy and two girls who were present in the apartment were determined to have been reported as missing and were placed into the custody of local youth services and treatment agency, according to police.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)