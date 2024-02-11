DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A 21-year-old Fall River woman is facing criminal charges after police say she led police on an early morning chase in Dartmouth in a stolen vehicle.

An officer who attempted to stop a 2007 Toyota Corolla on Old Westport Road around 2:30 a.m. Friday after learning that it had been reported stolen noticed it accelerate to get away, according to Dartmouth police.

Dartmouth police Sgt. Paul O’Donnell used a tire deflation device on the vehicle, which continued with deflated tires until it stopped on Hathaway Road near Tradewind Street, police said.

Janessa Quino was arrested on charges of receiving a stolen motor vehicle, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, and failure to stop for police.

