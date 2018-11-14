Fall River woman seriously injured after crashing into truck hauling crane in Raynham

RAYNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Fall River woman was seriously injured after she crashed her car into a truck carrying a crane Wednesday in Raynham, police say.

Crews responding to the area of 1266 Broadway (Route 138) about 6:30 a.m. for a report of a crash near the intersection of Elm Street saw a 2002 Hyundai Accent had collided with the back of a truck hauling a crane, according to Raynham police.

The 28-year-old woman, whose name was not released, was transported via medical helicopter to a Boston hospital, officials say.

The woman was the sole occupant of the vehicle and the truck driver was uninjured in the crash, according to police.

The southbound side of Route 138 was closed while the scene was active and has since been reopened, police say.

An initial investigation indicates that the woman struck the back of the truck as the truck driver was attempting to turn left into a gas station, according to police.

The accident remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)