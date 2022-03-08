FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Fall River woman says she plans to buy a new car after recently winning a $1 million prize on an instant ticket game.

Carrie-Lynn Dallaire, of Fall River, chose the cash option for her “$1,000,000 Royal Gold” prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000, according to the Massachusetts Lottery.

Dallaire purchased the winning ticket at Red’s on Brayton Avenue in Fall River.

The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale of this ticket.

