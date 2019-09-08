Fall visitors to NH expected to spend more than $1.5B

FILE - In this Oct. 4, 2016, file photo, fall foliage colors a line of mountains in Chatham, N. H. For a different perspective on the fall foliage, try viewing the colors from the summit of a New England peak, either by hiking, driving or taking a ski lift. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Visitors to New Hampshire are expected to spend more than $1.5 billion in the state this fall.

The New Hampshire Division of Travel and Tourism Development projects that more than 3 million out-of-state, overnight visitors will spend time in the state this fall season.

Fall is New Hampshire’s second-largest travel season, behind summer.

The division’s fall marketing campaign highlights activities such as hiking, leaf peeping, agritourism, dining and shopping.

