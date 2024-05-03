LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Family, friends, and police officers from across the region are expected to pay tribute to fallen Billerica Police Sergeant Ian Taylor Friday.

Taylor’s funeral will be held Friday morning in Lawrence.

Hundreds of law enforcement officers paid their respects to Taylor Thursday at his wake, which was also visited by Gov. Maura Healey.

“He always had a line to bring and bring levity to a moment when we were at our worst or our best,” said Billerica Police Chief Roy Frost, remembering Taylor. “I just hope that people know how much we loved him and how much I loved him. Hopefully, I’m doing right by him.”

A procession is set to bring Taylor from the funeral home to St. Patrick Parish in Lawrence beginning at 10 a.m., according to an outline of events from the Billerica Police Department.

Taylor’s funeral will begin at 11 a.m. Loved ones will gather later in the day for a private burial at Elmwood Cemetery in Methuen.

Taylor died on Friday of last week after an accident at a construction site on Route 3A where he was working a construction detail.

A 21-year law enforcement veteran, Taylor worked with the Lawrence and Wilmington police departments before coming to Billerica.

Taylor leaves behind a wife and two children. His death prompted an outpouring of support from members of the public, law enforcement and other public officials that has continued in recent days.

