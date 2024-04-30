BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - Billerica Police Sgt. Ian Taylor will be laid to rest Friday.

Taylor’s wake will take place on Thursday from 3 to 7 p.m. at Cataudella Funeral Home in Methuen. His funeral will take place the following day at St. Patrick’s Church in Lawrence. Services will begin at 11 a.m.

Taylor, 49, was helping to direct a tractor-trailer around a construction site on Friday, April 26 when an excavator struck him while it was backing up, Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan said.

Taylor had been working for the department since 2011.

On Saturday, hundreds of law enforcement officers lined the procession route from Billerica to Boston to pay their respects to Taylor as his body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in a vehicle flanked by state police. Columns of state troopers led Taylor over the Zakim Bridge and through downtown Boston as first responders from across the state lined the road as he passed by.

Later that day, a vigil was held in the courtyard of Billerica Memorial High School, drawing a crowd of law enforcement officers and members of the public.

The Greg Hill Foundation has launched a fundraiser to support the family: https://www.thegreghillfoundation.org/donations/billerica-police-sergeant-ian-taylor/

