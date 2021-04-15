Fallen Capitol Police officer to be laid to rest in Western Mass.

NORTH ADAMS, MASS. (WHDH) - Fallen Capitol Police Officer William “Billy” Evans is set to be laid to rest in his hometown of North Adams on Thursday.

Evans’ remains departed Washington, D.C. Wednesday before being escorted by Connecticut State Police to Massachusetts.

Evans, who served on the Capitol Police Department for 18 years, was killed earlier this month when a driver struck him and another officer at a barricade outside the Senate.

His body laid in honor in the Capitol Rotunda on Tuesday.

