PINEHURST, NC (WHDH) — A fallen hero’s fellow soldiers had a photo shoot with the newborn daughter he never got to meet.

Specialist Christopher Harris died in August of last year while serving in Afghanistan, just days after he found out that he would be a dad.

His daughter, Christian Michelle Harris, was born on March 17, weighing six pounds and five ounces.

Christopher’s unit gathered with Christian for a special photo shoot honoring her father.

“Just knowing that we could come home to a baby girl that was awesome,” said Sgt. Nathan Arthur Bagley. “When everyone came home that was the day she was born, so that made it ten times better.”

With Christian’s stunning blue eyes, tiny fingers and tiny toes, the legacy of her father lives on.

