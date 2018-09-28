Fallen police officers honored in ceremony at the State House

State leaders joined families in the State House Friday to honor two officers who made the ultimate sacrifice at the 32 annual memorial ceremony

The ceremony paid tribute to Sargents Michael Chesna, and Sean Gannon who were killed in the line of duty this year, and Governer Charlie Baker commended the actions of the first responders who assisted in the Merrimack Valley gas disaster.

A wreath was laid in memory of Chesna and Gannon.

Chesna’s widow Cindy was emotional but said she was thankful for everything that has been done for her and her family.

“It doesn’t bring Mike back but it helps,” she said. “I’m just really heart broken right now.”

In his speech, Governor Baker mentioned the recent gas explosions in Lawrence, Andover and North Andover. No officers died, but the governor praised the unprecedented response from law enforcement all across the state.

“Nobody knew what was going on in the earliest moments of this series of events. A lot of people thought it was a terrorist attack,” Baker said. ” Yet, the folks in the law enforcement community dropped whatever they were doing and took off, because that is what they do.

The ceremony also honored nearly 100 police officers who have died across the country this year.

