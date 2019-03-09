Fallen Sgt. Sean Gannon honored at Annual Cape Cod St. Patrick’s Day Parade

YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Yarmouth Police Sergeant Sean Gannon, who killed in the line of duty last April, was honored at the annual Cape Cod St. Patrick’s Day Parade, along with his injured K9.

Officer Andrew Beaulieu marched next to his brothers in blue in honor of his fallen partner.

“It’s amazing, I couldn’t get over the amount of people that were out showing support,” Beaulieu said.

Gannon was killed while serving a warrant and his K9, Nero, was hurt but soon recovered.

Nero, who helped lead the way in Saturday’s parade, has become a symbol of hope during the department’s darkest times.

“He came back strong, he survived and he showed some resilience,” Chief Frank Frederickson said. “It’s something to cheer for and he’s become a symbol of hope and faith. Regardless of what happens, we can come back from it.”

The theme of the parade was “spirit of the community.” Organizers hope the parade will help the community heal and keep Gannon’s spirit alive after he made the ultimate sacrifice.

“This hero’s life was not taken for granted. His spirit will live on,” Boston Police Commissioner William Gross said. “We don’t give up on our communities. No matter what you do, we will always be here.”

Officers from Massachusetts to Ireland were there, color guard units, bands, and floats, to name a few special touches.

It was an emotional day celebrating the life of a hero.

Gannon and Nero walked together in last year’s parade before Gannon was killed.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)