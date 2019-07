BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - A fallen tree branch smashed a car in Brookline early Friday morning.

The large branch left behind significant damage to the car’s windshield and hood on Jamaicaway.

A tow truck moved the vehicle from the scene.

No injuries were reported.

