Fallen tree crushes car on Beacon Street in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A tree that came crashing down onto a car on Beacon Street in Boston on Saturday prompted police to close the busy roadway for several hours.

The massive tree crushed an SUV and blocked two lanes of traffic.

Jason Landry and his wife Anne Devido own the damaged car and said they had just gotten back in town when they realized what happened.

“He just texted me, ‘yeah, our car’s destroyed by a tree,'” Devido said. “There’s not that many trees here, so the fact that this one fell directly on my car is kind of shocking.”

A block of Beacon Street was closed to traffic for several hours while crews worked to remove the tree from the roadway.

The family is thankful that no one was hurt in the incident.

“It’s not the kind of Christmas present I was hoping for but it does mean we get to shop for a new car,” Devido said. “That’ll be the silver lining tomorrow.”

