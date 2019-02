BOSTON (WHDH) - A tree that came crashing down onto a car on Lee Street in Boston early Saturday morning prompted police to temporarily close the roadway.

Heavy winds brought the massive tree crashing through power lines and onto the hood of a silver Prius around 1 a.m.

There are no reports of any injuries.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)