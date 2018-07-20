HANOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Fallen Weymouth police Sgt. Michael Chesna will be laid to rest Friday after thousands of police officers paid their final respects to the sergeant shot and killed in the line of duty.

Chesna, 42, will be buried at Blue Hill Cemetery in Braintree following a funeral Mass at St. Mary of the Sacred Heart in Hanover at 11 a.m.

More than 3,000 police officers could be seen silently filing into St. Mary of the Sacred Heart in Hanover Chesna’s wake Thursday afternoon.

The six-hour service was attended by local law enforcement and officers from New York, Chicago, Dallas and beyond. Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft also came by to pay their respects.



Prior to the wake, a police escort of officers from many towns and cities accompanied the hearse that brought Chesna to the church he regularly attended with his wife and two young children.

Local residents could be seen along the procession route holding American flags, along with many fire trucks. White-gloved officers saluted as Chesna’s body was carried into the church.

“I come from Weymouth for one thing, and I’ve been following this horrible thing ever since I heard about it Sunday morning,” one woman along the route told 7News. “I can’t even talk now. It’s been taking over my life. This poor man and his family.”

Emanuel Lopes, 20, is charged with killing Chesna. Authorities said Lopes threw a large rock at Chesna before shooting him with his own service weapon Sunday morning. Lopes is also charged with killing 77-year-old Vera Adams, who was inside her home when she was struck by gunfire, according to police.

Chesna had served six years with the Weymouth Police Department and he was an Army veteran. He served in Iraq and Afghanistan.

He leaves behind a wife and two children, ages 9 and 4.

DONATION INFORMATION: Anyone wishing to make a donation to the family can make checks payable to the “OFFICER MICHAEL CHESNA FAMILY FUND.” The checks can be mailed or dropped off at the Weymouth police station.

You can also donate to a GoFundMe, found here: https://www.gofundme.com/OfficerChesna

