CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Fallen wires landed on a garbage truck in Chelsea on Tuesday morning.
Emergency crews responding to downed wires in the area of Hooper and Washburn streets found a utility pole dangling over the roadway and a garbage truck with wires on top of it.
The cause of the downed wires remains under investigation.
No additional information has been released.
This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.
(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)