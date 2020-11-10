CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Fallen wires landed on a garbage truck in Chelsea on Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews responding to downed wires in the area of Hooper and Washburn streets found a utility pole dangling over the roadway and a garbage truck with wires on top of it.

The cause of the downed wires remains under investigation.

No additional information has been released.

