Fallen Worcester firefighter Jason Menard to receive Medal of Honor

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Fallen Worcester fire Lt. Jason Menard will receive the Medal of Honor during the annual Firefighter of the Year Award ceremony on Monday.

Gov. Charlie Baker, Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, Public Safety and Security Secretary Thomas Turco, and State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey will pay tribute to Menard during a virtual ceremony.

Menard died in November 2019 after he “heroically and selflessly” saved his crew from a four-alarm blaze that engulfed a home hours before he was supposed to leave on a Disney vacation with his family.

In addition to Menard, 75 other firefighters are slated to receive various awards.

