Fallen Worcester firefighter to be transported to Medical Examiner’s Office in Boston

WORCESTER (WHDH) - The state police are assisting with the transport of fallen Worcester firefighter Christoper Roy to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Boston.

The procession is slated to begin at 10 a.m. at UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester and conclude at the medical examiner’s office on Albany Street.

Roy, 36, was killed Sunday while fighting a five-alarm blaze on Lowell Street in Worcester.

He leaves behind his parents, a brother, and his 8-year-old daughter, Eva.

