Fallen Yarmouth K-9 officer honored by Big Brothers Big Sisters of Massachusetts

BOSTON (WHDH) — A Yarmouth K-9 officer killed in the line of duty last month was honored as “Big of the Year” by Big Brothers Big Sisters of Massachusetts.

Sgt. Sean Gannon was killed while serving an arrest warrant at a house in Marstons Mills. He also volunteered with Big Brothers Big Sisters, mentoring 12-year-old Rylee for the past three years. The two of them took trips to the beach and arcade together. Rylee joined Gannon’s parents to accept the Big of the Year award in Boston on Thursday.

“I think inside the adult law officer, was still the Sean who really loved to have fun,” said Gannon’s mother, Denise Gannon.

Yarmouth’s police chief said the department never knew Gannon was a Big Brother, not even mentioning it at a promotion interview.

