Fallen Yarmouth officer’s K-9 partner released from animal hospital

DENNIS, Mass. (WHDH) — The K-9 partner of a Yarmouth police sergeant killed in the line of the duty went home on Wednesday, less than a week after he was shot.

Yarmouth Sgt. Sean Gannon, 32, and his K-9 partner Nero were both shot last week at a home in Marstons Mills. Police said Gannon was there to serve a warrant.

Gannon was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His funeral was held Wednesday, the same day Nero was released from the animal hospital.

Nero underwent surgery at the Cape Cod Veterinary Specialists in Dennis. He was brought home in Gannon’s police cruiser.

Yarmouth police said Nero will now be cared for by retired Yarmouth Police K-9 Handler Peter McLelland, a close friend of the Gannon family. Police said McLelland entered the home after Nero was shot and has not left his side since. McLelland will care for Nero until he is fully healed and then Nero will return to the Gannon family.

