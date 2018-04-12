Fallen Yarmouth officer’s K-9 partner treated at vet clinic after getting shot

DENNIS, Mass. (WHDH) — The K-9 partner of a Yarmouth officer killed in the line of duty was also shot and is being treated at a veterinary clinic.

Police said K-9 Officer Sean Gannon, 32, was serving a warrant at a house in Marstons Mills when he was shot by suspect Thomas Latanowich, 29. Police said his K-9 partner, Nero, was also shot.

Nero was taken to the clinic in Dennis, about 17 miles away from where he was shot. His condition is unknown and law enforcement officers are waiting at the hospital for an update.

