Fallen Yarmouth sergeant honored at Heroes Cup hockey game

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (WHDH) — A Yarmouth sergeant killed in the line of duty was honored Friday at the Heroes Cup Hockey Tournament in Marlborough.

The event brings together firefighters, police officers, military members and EMS workers for hockey games. All the money raised at the games goes to charities, including ones that support the families of fallen first responders.

A moment of silence was held at the game for Yarmouth K-9 Sgt. Sean Gannon. The 32-year-old was shot and killed last week while serving an arrest warrant at a home in Marstons Mills. The suspect was taken into custody and is being held without bail.

