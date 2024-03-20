BOSTON (WHDH) - A falling beam smashed two windows at the site of the under construction South Station tower on Wednesday.

Work crews have been working to secure the site since the incident occurred. A deputy Boston fire chief told 7NEWS the beam fell from 37 stories up and shattered windows before landing on the 9th floor.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the falling beam remains under investigation.

