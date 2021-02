BOSTON (WHDH) - An area of Boston has been taped off Thursday night after debris began falling from the top of a building.

Sections of molding around the roof of a building on Commonwealth Avenue were found on the pavement.

No injuries were reported.

No further details were made available.

