(WHDH) — Parents are being warned of a hidden hazard in their homes.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said someone is hurt by a falling piece of furniture every 17 minutes and most often the victim is a child under the age of six.

According to a Consumer Reports investigation, there is no way to tell if a dresser is going to tip over just by looking at it.

It stated that making companies pass a more effective and mandatory standard for testing the dressers would cut down on the amount that tip over.

The report said that the most effective way for parents to prevent it is to anchor furniture to the wall.

