BOSTON (WHDH) - Freezing temperatures followed a wintery mix Friday morning, creating slick road conditions.

In the early morning hours, rain switched to snow throughout Massachusetts.

A winter weather advisory had been put into place for several areas; however, this was lifted at 9 a.m.

Winter Weather Advisory in effect for much of the Bay State through 9AM. Count on poor visibility and slick roads. #7News pic.twitter.com/pROb27tQxr — Wren Clair (@WrenClair7) February 2, 2018

The snow left behind up to four inches in some areas, with most of the state seeing a coating to two inches.

Temperatures have moved down to the mid-20’s for Eastern Massachusetts as of 9 a.m. and wind gusts have picked up.

Drivers are urged to take caution as icy roads are a possibility.

For more, click here to visit the 7Weather page.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)