NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - Three children were taken to area hospitals Thursday after a tree branch fell on a playground during a summer camp session in Norwood, officials said.

The incident happened Thursday morning at the Father Mac’s Playground near the intersection of Hawthorne Street and Vernon Street.

Norwood Recreation was holding one of its regular day camp sessions at the playground when the tree fell, town officials said in a statement.

Though officials said several camp participants were injured, their injuries were minor.

Video shared with 7NEWS showed the aftermath of this incident, with emergency crews seen helping at least one child onto a stretcher.

The Father Mac’s Playground and its surrounding area was taped off with caution tape and several bags appeared to have been left near the playground.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the Public Works Department will be conducting additional trimming and branch removal beyond their routine maintenance at the site,” town officials said.

