Falling tree crushes car, rips down power lines in Newton as storm sweeps through

NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A large tree toppled over in Newton Thursday morning, ripping down power lines and crushing a parked car, officials said.

Firefighters responding to a report of a downed tree in the area of Bullough’s Park found a Nissan sedan with a shattered windshield, crushed roof, and crumpled backend.

No one was in the car when the tree came crashing down but video from the scene showed power lines draped on the vehicle and smoke billowing into the air.

Crews are working to clear the wreckage.

A gigantic tree was also knocked down in Marion. Branches and power lines are blocking traffic on Bay Road.

A nasty rain and wind storm is expected to produce downpours and gusts of up to 60 mph in the area through the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

A high wind warning is in effect for Southeastern Massachusetts and Cape Cod. A wind advisory is in effect for all of Eastern Massachusetts.

Heavy rain could lead to flooding across the state between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m.

#NFD crews have responded to this tree that fell on a car. Fortunately this was a parked car, so no one was injured as a result. E-3 and C-2 are on scene. pic.twitter.com/kOMHAfHzxa — Newton Fire (@NewtonFireDept) January 24, 2019

