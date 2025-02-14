BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - A tree in Beverly came down on wires near Essex Street in Beverly Friday morning, causing power outages.

National Grid said around 140 customers were experiencing power loss around 5:30 a.m.

Traffic to the entrance and exist of Route 128 near the scene was rerouted.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)