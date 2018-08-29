Falling tree lands on car on Route 3 in Bedford

BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A motorist was taken to the hospital after a tree on the side of Route 3 in Bedford toppled over and landed on their car Wednesday night, officials said.

Video from Sky7 HD showed a massive tree covering the breakdown and right travel lanes on the southbound side of the highway near exit 27.

The driver, whose name has not been released, was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

The car since been towed from the scene.

Traffic delays are expected in the area.

No additional details were immediately available.

